Anuna de Wever et Adélaïde Charlier cherchent un voilier pour rejoindre la COP 25 à Madrid
Les jeunes activistes du climat, dont les Belges Adélaïde Charlier et Anuna De Wever, qui avaient embarqué à bord d'un voilier en direction de l'Amérique du Sud, espèrent encore que certains d'entre eux pourront rallier Madrid où aura lieu début décembre la COP 25. Ils cherchent un voilier rapide qui pourrait les emmener vers le 12 novembre depuis les côtes brésiliennes jusqu'en Espagne.
The cop is canceled. It's heartbreaking news, sailing for already 4 weeks with 2 more to go hearing this now. What's happening in Chili is also really hard to hear. We are supporting the chilean people in their social battle. We'll continue to Recife for our project in the amazon which will also be incredible. Last year I started the climate strikes because the high ambition coalition on cop24 wasn't signed. I really wanted to be there myself this year to hold our politicians responsible for their lack of ambition. #youthforclimate #fridaysforfuture COP25 is cancelled in times of great climate urgency. This is what we're heading to and we are continuously warning for : In Chili there is so much societal turmoil that addressing the world problems becomes obsolete... it is a true downwards spiral. When we state time and time again that climate justice cannot be seen seperate from social justice, migratory justice, etc, we actually talk about avoiding future societal turmoil (such as happening today in chili). Only when there is a societal just society, the government and population CAN focus on addressing problems such as climate change. Hereby we give our full support to the people power in Chilli, fighting for a more socially just society. Our thought go to the victims of police repression during these student protests fighting for a livable future. Together, worldwide, the people are taking back their future into their own hands. Social rights, human rights, climate rights, one struggle.
Une trentaine de jeunes européens avaient pris la mer le 2 octobre dernier à bord d'un trois-mâts depuis Amsterdam en direction du Brésil, dans le sillage de la Suédoise Greta Thunberg. Une fois à terre, ils devaient rejoindre le Chili où devait se tenir la COP 25. Mais en raison de l'insécurité sociale qui y règne en ce moment, Santiago a renoncé et passé le relais à Madrid.
"Nous serions très heureux si au moins certains d'entre nous pouvaient aller témoigner de notre vision à la COP", déclarent les jeunes activistes dans un communiqué. "Depuis Belém au Brésil, notre grand navire n'y arrivera pas mais peut-être qu'un bâtiment plus rapide en serait capable". Les jeunes se disent preneurs de tout conseil.