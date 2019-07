La Commission a désigné les concepteurs de son futur siège rue de la Loi

Voici la photo du 3e lauréat non-retenu: Architect + Team leader BURO II & ARCHI+I (official name)/ B2Ai(business name); Belgium.

©© 2019. Project by BURO II & ARCHI+I (official name) - B2Ai (business name), C.F. Møller Danmark A/S, DELVA Landscape Architects and VK ENGINEERING; licensed under conditions to the EU.