Loubna Azghoud: "Les femmes doivent prendre leur place dans la tech"

women code festival 2018

Les immanquables

Lundi 8/10

- Cérémonie d’ouverture by Women in Tech @Google Atelier Digital

- Film projection and debate @Interface3

Mardi 9/10

- Invest4she Business Lunch: How to fund your startup? by Beabee and Be Angels @TOPOS

Mercredi 10/10

- Six different workshops to promote STEM subjects to young girls by girls4tech and Cercle Olympe @112

- Ladies Pitch Night: "Women in A.I" and "She started it" by Women in Tech @Le Palace

Jeudi 11/10

- Kick-off of Pixy’s Beta Users Lab with MIC @DigitYser

Vendredi 12/10

- Breaksfast I am remarkable by and @Google Atelier Digital

- Workshop on tech, diversity and inclusion by and @Start it KBX

Samedi 13/10

- Edit-a-thon by and @BeCentral

Dimanche 14/10

- She loves to code by and @Ecole19

- Workshop Learn the basics of web development in 1 day by Rails Girls @BeCentral

Le programme complet sur womenintech.brussels