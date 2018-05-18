Lorsque Meghan mata Harry

Ce samedi, le prince Harry d'Angleterre épousera Meghan Markle.

Par Bruno Coppens

Everybody, clap your hands! It’s a new big day in England! Meghan will say "Yes!" this saturday. Heu… Oui, je sais, je maîtrise aussi bien l’anglais que Marie-Christine Marghem ses dossiers "Nucléaire" mais cela me plairait tellement de commenter in english the wedding between Meghan and Harry with l’enthousiasme d’un Stéphane Bern! Quand j’ai lu the story of Meghan, je me suis dit "Elizabeth is la plus old et la plus modern des Queens of the universe! Elle accepte qu’Harry épouse une american actrice, une métisse divorcée! What a révolutionnaire casting!"

Evidently, there is a ball in the soup… It was too beautiful pour être true. Et comme l’écrivait William… Heu.. No! Not the brother of Harry! Je speak about the big Shakespeare: "Il y a quelque chose de pourri au royaume de Dame Markle".

Meghan doit quickly stop sa carrière, ses blogs, ses tweets, acquérir the british nationality and se convertir à l’anglicanisme. Il faut garder Ladies au milieu of the village quand même! Elle va just become the woman of the prince. Le pays roule à gauche mais la Royauté rouille à droite. We live en 2018 but a wife of the prince n’exerce pas de travail, sauf celui permettant de mettre au monde a royal baby et hop!

Look Kate Middleton! Just 7 hours after douleurs et expulsion, elle smiles au perron to show the face of the poupon! It’s our Maggie De Block qui doit être happy de voir que son projet "vider la chambre d’hôpital au plus tôt!" a été suivi so quickly in England!

Meghan, when she was a little girl, avait écrit à Hillary Clinton to protest contre the picture of the woman dans une pub pour savon. Later, elle a milité pour l’égalité men-women in the world mais dès sunday morning, elle va devoir suivre le règlement de Buckingham Palace. In England, "the code saves the Queen!" mais bon, elle voulait tellement être la new pearl of the Couronne, c’était pour elle la Kate du Graal… Heu… Enfin, son but ultime. Se prépare-t-elle à vivre des tomorrows too moroses? Elle sait, en tout cas, comment find the solution: "Tout peut se régler, disait-elle, avec du yoga, de la plage et des avocats!".

Yoga, it’s an excellent idea pour the peace dans le ménage. The beach? It’s a very good thing for the paparazzi but… les avocats?!? Ce n’est pas le genre de la house!

Finally, Meghan restera quand même actrice. Elle a un rôle à jouer for the future of the United Kingdom: grâce à cette union, les Windsor épaissiront leur blue blood with an ADN riche et exotique!